Thought ‘Sanju’ will help me to move forward in life: Karishma Tanna

Television actor Karishma Tanna had a breakthrough moment in her career when she got cast in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. After the film’s success, she expected to get more film offers but nothing of the sort happened. Recently, she revealed she had no work for a year after Sanju’s release.

“I thought ‘Sanju’, despite the small role, will help me to move forward in life. But nothing happened. After the film, whatever films or projects I was expecting, I didn’t get. For good seven to eight months or a year, I had no work. I was confused since despite having only four scenes, critics had praised me,” she said in an interview.

Talking about her life after ‘Sanju’, Tanna said, “I had a lot of expectations from the industry that I will get work now. I don’t know, sometimes you get into the dark hole and think what does life want? What do I do more to showcase my acting?”

The actor expressed that all of this led her to be ‘depressed’ and she questioned her career ahead: “I went into a depressed phase where I felt my life is colourless. It’s not colourful at all. I don’t know what to do with my career. I was messaging people asking about my acting in ‘Sanju’.”

However, Tanna pulled herself out of the difficult phase and she did some ‘Instagram’ ads until she started getting opportunities on the digital medium.

Now, the actor will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Netflix’ series ‘Scoop’. She will be playing the role of a crime journalist in the series, which is inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book ‘Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’. Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the series will drop on ‘Netflix’ on June 2.