Ameesha Patel is currently savouring the success of her latest film, ‘Gadar 2’, marking her return to the screen after a five-year hiatus. Her last appearance was in the 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, also alongside Sunny Deol, which didn’t fare well at the box office.

In a candid conversation with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, Ameesha opened up about facing criticism when her films didn’t perform as expected, addressed the notion of insecurity among Bollywood actors and revealed that she waived her fees to help struggling producers.

Talking about being targeted after her films didn’t perform at the box office, Ameesha shared, “I don’t think all the actresses were targeted, only those who didn’t come from film families were targeted because we didn’t get any support. Those who belong to the industry will always have an edge. That’s a fact. If I had belonged to the film fraternity and had a godfather, then even if my films didn’t work, it wouldn’t have mattered and I’d have gotten the biggest films. But that’s fine. Maybe I am just meant for blockbuster hits.”