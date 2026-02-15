This role challenged me: Triptii Dimri on working in 'O' Romeo'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri shared a lengthy note on social media as she lauded the efforts by the entire team of her latest film ‘O' Romeo’ and said her role pushed her beyond her comfort zone.

The film, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, was released in theatres on Friday and features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afshan (Dimri).

The ‘Animal’ star said she learnt how to surrender to the character in the process.

“Afshan isn’t just a character. She’s fire and fragility in the same breath. She feels deeply, loves fiercely and fights with everything she has. This role challenged me, demanded honesty & pushed me beyond my comfort zone for which I’ll always be grateful,” she wrote on her ‘Instagram’ handle on Friday as she shared a series of pictures from the film.

She also lauded Bhardwaj, her co-star Kapoor and other cast members for their dedication to the film.

“Our film is built with immense passion, heart & belief. From @vishalrbhardwaj sir, I learned how to surrender to the character and truly live Afshan’s truth. @shahidkapoor is an incredibly hardworking and supportive co-star. I had a wonderful time sharing the screen with him… @avinashtiwary15 from sharing a love story to standing as rivals, it’s been such a beautiful journey… @vikrantmassey your sincerity and craft elevate every scene you step in… Had an incredible time working with you. Working with the amazing #FareedaJalal, @iamnanapatekar, @tamannaahspeaks. @dishapatani was truly special...,” she wrote.

She added, “I’ve always believed that it takes a village to make a film and I’m so proud of our entire cast and crew for putting their heart and soul into this. ‘O’ Romeo’ is now in cinemas. Go watch it and let Afshan find a place in your heart, too.”

The film also starred Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.