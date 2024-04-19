'This is unlike any role that I have played in the past': Jimmy Shergill on 'Ranneeti'

This year, it will be five years since the Balakot airstrikes and Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill is making a new series called ‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’. It is about what happened during the airstrikes and the mission to rescue Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

Two days ago, the makers released the trailer for the show and Jimmy Shergill is really excited about it.

When talking about being in the series, Jimmy Shergill, while speaking to a leading media house, stated, “This is unlike any role that I have played in the past. It has been challenging, to say the least, but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room-focused web series inspired by real-life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation, but being a part of ‘Ranneeti’ allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy and the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war room. I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks, but not a single cast member complained. We were on no sleep, but the adrenaline rush kept us going. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action.”

Apart from Jimmy Shergill, there are other actors in the cast too, which include Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna.