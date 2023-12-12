This is the time when we can do a film like ‘Kadak Singh’: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi’s new film ‘Kadak Singh’ deals with the turbulent relationship between a father and a daughter, played by Pankaj and Sanjana Sanghi. Incidentally, a week before its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, hit the screens and that film focused on a turbulent father-son relationship.

Talking about this unique diversity in Indian cinema right now, Pankaj said, “It didn’t exist earlier. After the arrival of OTT, the scope of cinema has become larger. It was impossible to do all this earlier. ‘Kadak Singh’ talks about the same relationship as ‘Animal’ but in such a different manner, almost North-South Pole. Audience exists for both.”

The National Award winner said that the landscape of cinema has changed because of the emergence of OTT and the push for a different kind of content.

“This is the time when we can do a film like ‘Kadak Singh’. 10 years ago, it wasn’t possible. ‘OMG 2’ was not possible 10 years ago. You couldn’t think about discussing sex and sex education in a film. People would say, ‘Ye kya hai? (What is this?)’. But we are doing it now. So, the time has changed,” he said.

Another thing that has changed is that the ‘character artistes’ are also finding stardom these days. Pankaj is among a new generation of actors who are applauded for their craft and still have mainstream fame, despite not being the conventional hero.