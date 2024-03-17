This is just the beginning: Ed Sheeran on his visit to Mumbai, India

Mumbai: Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of Ed Sheeran, who set the stage on fire with his electrifying concert in Mumbai, which also saw the British music sensation perform with Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik.

Sheeran, who arrived in India on March 12 as part of the Indian leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’, regaled music aficionados for two and a half hours and sang over 30 songs at the jam-packed Mahalaxmi Racecourse grounds in South Mumbai on Saturday night.

The Grammy winner said that he was happy to be back in the country. He first visited India in 2015 and then performed at a concert in 2017.

“I know India is a big place, but everyone here at the concert is not necessarily from Mumbai. People have travelled a long way to be here today. People got on trains and planes. They drove and got kids. I know a lot goes into you spending your Saturday night with me. I didn’t take this for granted. I appreciate all the efforts made by people to come here. Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night. You could be doing anything, but you are spending it with me,” said Sheeran, promising fans that he will return next year.

He added, “This is just the beginning.”

Strumming his guitar, the 33-year-old singer belted out a medley of songs, including ‘Tides’, ‘The A Team’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Happier’, ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’, ‘Castle On The Hill’ and others. One of the highlights of the concert was Sheeran jamming with Punjabi star-singer Diljit Dosanjh.