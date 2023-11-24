This industry requires patience and sacrifices: Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: In his little over 15-year career, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor says many lessons have been learnt but patience and sacrifice are the two key elements an aspiring actor should swear by.

Ranbir made his debut with 2007's "Saawariya" and is regarded one of the most talented actors of his generation also known for films such as "Barfi!", "Rockstar", "Wake Up Sid", "Raajneeti" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

The 41-year-old, who was in the capital for the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Animal" on Thursday, was asked by a young aspirant to share a few tips on acting.

"In my 15-year career, the understanding that I have gained is that more than talent and hard work, you must have patience. This industry requires patience. The second thing is that you will have to make some sacrifices, your personal life. The third thing is you can't do anything about luck so if you are a good person, God will take care of the rest," Ranbir said in his response.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy" fame, the trailer of "Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Age and gender no bar, a massive crowd flocked to the central New Delhi's PVR Plaza to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor, Ranbir. The event was also attended by Sandeep, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and producers Bhushan Kumar and Pranav Reddy Vanga.

Hundreds of fans, including college students with banners of 'I love you, RK', patiently waited behind police barricades to meet and greet the team of "Animal" before they made their way to the cinema hall to launch the trailer of the film.

Most of them were able to make it into the iconic theatre through its narrow staircase. The desperation to take a selfie with the stars or shake a hand with another after the event ended also caused pandemonium inside the theatre.

The unruly crowd almost pushed Ranbir off the stage as he was climbing down the stairs.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's ‘T-Series’, Murad Khetani's ‘Cine1 Studios’ and Pranay Reddy Vanga's ‘Bhadrakali Pictures’, "Animal” will release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.