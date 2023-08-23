Third season of ‘Upload’ to stream on ‘Prime Video’ on October 20

Mumbai: Sci-fi comedy series ‘Upload’ will return with its third season on ‘Prime Video’ on October 20, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The series is created by Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels, best known for his work on hit shows ‘The Office’ and ‘Parks and Recreation’.

In a press release, ‘Prime Video’ said the third season of ‘Upload’ will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week on its platform. Starring Robbie Amell as Nathan and Andy Allo as Nora, the series is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance and 3D food printers are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be uploaded into a virtual afterlife.

Season three will see Nora and newly downloaded Nathan navigate their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives.

“Can they shut down ‘Freeyond’ and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of ‘Horizen’ by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship,” the season three logline read.