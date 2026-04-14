They were pigeonholed: Scarlett Johansson on earlier Hollywood's treatment towards female actors

Los Angeles: Scarlett Johansson, known for her acclaimed performances in projects such as ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Lost in Translation’, said Hollywood used to be a ‘tough’ industry for young female actors, unlike in present.

The actress said a lot was placed on how women looked and acting opportunities were limited. Now, there are many more empowering roles.

“It was tough. There was a lot placed on how women looked. What was offered at that time for women my age, as far as acting roles or opportunities, was much slimmer than it is now,” she said on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’.

Johansson recalled female actors getting ‘pigeonholed’. “You would get really pigeon-holed and offered the same roles. It would be like the other woman, or the side piece, the bombshell. That was the archetype that was prevalent when I was that age,” she said.

Scarlett previously expressed her thoughts on the same topic and explained how there were hypersexualised archetypes during her 20s towards women in the industry.

Johansson made her mainstream debut with Sofia Coppola’s 2003 drama ‘Lost in Translation’. It featured the actor in the role of Charlotte alongside Bill Murray. She received a Golden Globe nomination for ‘Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical’ and a BAFTA Award nomination for ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’, which she won.

Her latest work is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, which was released in 2025.