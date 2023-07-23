'They Cloned Tyrone' star Jamie Foxx 'went to hell and back'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jamie Foxx thanked his family and well-wishers for their continuous support on his road to recovery as he spoke publicly for the first time since his hospitalisation due to an unspecified health problem earlier this year.

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a medical complication, halting production on his ‘Netflix’ film ‘Back in Action’, in which he will star alongside Cameron Diaz.

“I want to say thank you to everybody who’s prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx said.

The 55-year-old actor said that even though he was aware that a lot of people were waiting to hear updates from him, he didn’t want them to ‘see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through’.

“I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying, cracking a joke or doing a movie or television show. And to be honest with you, my sister, Deidra Dixon and my daughter, Corinne Marie, saved my life. So, to them, to God and a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video,” he added.

Without sharing the details of his medical condition, Foxx dismissed speculation that he was paralysed or blind.

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People say what I got. Some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine. But I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and will be able to work. So, I want to thank the people who let me work. I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

Foxx also released a statement in May, expressing gratitude for the support from fans. Celebrities, including actors Dwayne Johnson and Kyla Pratt and comedian Gabriel Iglesias, showed their support for Foxx in his new post.

“I’m going to bear hug you when I see you again,” Johnson wrote.

Foxx’s latest release is ‘Netflix’ comedy ‘They Cloned Tyrone’, which also features John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.