There's no 'secret formula' to my success: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has been on the rise for quite some time, but his demand by both makers and audiences grew several notches higher after he delivered a blockbuster last year with the horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Its success was especially significant at a time when post-pandemic no Hindi films were able to spin gold at the ticket counter.

According to Kartik, there is no ‘secret formula’ to his success. The actor, while speaking with a leading daily, said that it is just his gut instincts, hard work and self-belief, that have performed wonders. His last six releases out of seven have been hits.

“It sometimes feels unreal, but there is no secret formula to it. I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience,” the actor told the publication in a recent interview. After his OTT outing with ‘Freddy’ on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, Kartik is looking forward to dominating the celluloid once again with the Rohit Dhawan drama ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon. It’s an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Earlier, Kartik confessed that even when the industry was going through a dull phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he took a hefty amount of Rs 20 crore for 10 days of work in what is presumably Ram Madhvani’s ‘Dhamaka’. On the episode of a leading agency’s show, he spoke about the fees and also why film producers pay him the hefty amount they do. When a famed journalist told Kartik he had become ‘so obsessed’ with himself that after earning Rs 1.25 lakh in his first film, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, he was now asking for Rs 20 crore, to which Kartik answered, “That was for 10 days.”

Apart from ‘Shehzada’, Kartik Aaryan also has a romantic drama with Kiara Advani called ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in the pipeline.