There’s no one bigger than ‘Aquaman’: Jason Momoa

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is confident ‘Aquaman’ will feature in the revamped ‘DC Universe’. The 43-year-old actor is reprising his role as the superhero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

The actor doesn’t think it will be his final outing, despite James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm of ‘DC Studios’ as they lead the DCU into a new era, with the character not included in the first round of new titles announced in January, reported ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘Total Film’ magazine, “I absolutely think ‘Aquaman’ will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro. There’s no one bigger than ‘Aquaman’. But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson.”

He added, as quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Earlier this year, Momoa confirmed he had met Gunn and Safran after they took over the studios late last year, while there have been rumours he could ditch ‘Aquaman’ in favour of playing a different superhero called Lobo.