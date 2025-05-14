There’s magic in alleys of Benaras: Anirban Chakrabarti

After Darjeeling and Rajasthan, fan favourite Bengali detective Eken Babu aka Anirban Chakrabarti has travelled to Benaras this time to solve a mystery amid the festivities of Masaan Holi in ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’.

In fact, this might be the first time that Masaan Holi, where people smear and play with ash, has been filmed for a Bengali movie. The excitement is also higher as Saswata Chatterjee enters the ‘Eken’ world as the master of disguise Belal Mallik. Recently, the trailer of the Bengali film was launched against the backdrop of the majestic Ganges in Kolkata.

“Every ‘Eken Babu’ story is special to me, but this one feels exceptional because Benaras itself becomes part of the mystery. There’s magic in those alleys and we’ve tried to bring its charm to life,” said Chakrabarti.

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the film also stars Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh, reprising their roles as Bapi and Pramatha, as Eken Babu’s constant companions alongside Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty and others.

For the director, Benaras isn’t just a backdrop but a living, breathing entity that influences every move of the characters. “Through the explosion of colors in Masaan Holi, the ancient rituals and the hidden greed of men, we explore a classic ‘Eken Babu’ mystery with a fresh new flavour,” said Mukherjee.