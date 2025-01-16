‘There’s celebration of mediocrity everywhere’

In the digital age, where reels dominate online content, actress Swastika Mukherjee chooses to steer clear. She neither watches them nor enjoys making them, even for promotions. For Swastika, reels are ‘no substitute’ for acting. Unapologetically critical of the growing celebration of mediocrity, Swastika firmly believes in striving for excellence, especially after turning 40. A powerhouse performer, she focuses on every detail of her work, from casting to technical aspects, making sure her craft isn’t overshadowed by mediocrity. Her commitment is evident in her portrayal of DCP Brinda in ‘Nikhoj 2’, a Bengali web series that has won audiences over.

In a chat with ‘Millennium Post’, Swastika shares her thoughts on the changing face of OTT, her upcoming ‘Netflix’ projects and why she stands firm on maintaining quality. Excerpts:

‘Nikhoj 2’ instantly connected with the audience.

I believe the storyline worked well with the audience. The character of a policewoman, who is also a single parent, struck a chord. This mix of vulnerability and strength seems to have worked well. The trailer crossing nine million views in such a short span also proved how patiently the audiences were waiting for the next season.

You’ve played roles of a mother in projects like ‘Nikhoj’, ‘Qala’, ‘Tekka’, ‘Bijoya’ and ‘Criminal Justice’ to name a few. Why do directors often approach you for these roles?

Directors bring me roles that are well-written and impactful and they just happen to be mothers. I played a mother at the initial stage of my career, too. In most of my blockbuster commercial films, I have portrayed a mother.

In ‘Nikhoj 2’, your character as a mother appears more vulnerable. Do you find it challenging to separate your instincts as a mother from your performance as an actor?

Honestly, I struggle to maintain that separation. It gets very messy and switching off takes time. During ‘Nikhoj 2’, there were moments when I continued crying even after the director called cut. This happened in ‘Shahjahan Regency’ as well, especially during a scene with Parambrata Chatterjee. I remember being unable to dub the scene because I was overwhelmed with emotion. I had to return the next morning to complete it.

So, would you describe yourself as an emotional actor?

Absolutely. I even cry when I watch my own work. My daughter, Mani, often gets annoyed because I cry so much while watching films. She leaves the room out of frustration. I cried while watching ‘Nikhoj 2’ even though I knew everything that happened in it.

You’ve worked with national OTT platforms, but their programming budgets are reportedly being cut.

OTT was once seen as the future, but decisions are being made to treat it as an extension of television, like ‘TV Plus’. The focus seems to have shifted to bringing in bigger stars and recycling the same stories, which defeats the purpose of OTT as a platform for creative exploration. This approach needs to change.

You’ve spoken about going for auditions in Mumbai on social media, while many actors in Bengal take offense to the idea.

In Bengal, some actors consider auditions humiliating, as if it’s an attack on their status or abilities. But in Mumbai, even established actors like Anushka Sharma audition for roles. For instance, she auditioned for ‘3 Idiots’ after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and didn’t bag the role. Auditions aren’t a measure of worthlessness - they’re about finding the right fit for a role.

In the Bengali industry, actors are often chosen based on social media followers.

It’s happening in Mumbai as well, but having a strong social media presence and doing reels doesn’t make one a good actor.

Do you watch reels?

No. During photoshoots, when videographers suggest making reels, I mostly insist they use still photos instead. I find the process irritating.

Quality Over Quantity

You’ve become more particular about the casting and technical team in your projects. Why is that?

Yes, I’ve become more discerning and I make it a point to ask directors about the cast and crew. If the other actors are mediocre, it can overshadow my work, so I care about who is involved. It’s not just the cast - it also matters who is handling the cinematography, editing and other technical aspects, as these determine how the film ultimately reaches the audience. During script readings, if I feel a different DOP might do a better job, I share my thoughts with the director. At this stage in my career and life, I’m not willing to compromise with mediocrity. Today, we are celebrating mediocrity in everything. Everyone is legendary and every film is a blockbuster or a masterpiece. If people feel I’m poking my nose by asking about my co-actors or the technical team, so be it - I will poke my nose.

You’re currently working on Sayantan Ghoshal’s film. What else is in the pipeline?

Yes, Sayantan’s project is a social thriller. I was also working on a film with Raajhorshee De, but it stopped midway. No surprises there. His reputation almost depends on such drama. Unless the producer declares all payments are cleared, Raajhorshee will claim otherwise. Payments will be on hold, cheques will bounce and without this chaos, it simply wouldn’t feel like his film. Apart from that, I have a ‘Netflix’ project lined up and another film set in Dehradun with a new director. Then in February, I’ll begin shooting for Arjun Dutta’s Bengali film alongside Paoli Dam and Anirban Chakraborty, who is my present crush (laughs out loud).