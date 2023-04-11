'There's a splendid innocence about the golden age of cinema'

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released ‘Prime Video’ streaming series ‘Jubilee’, felt that there was a certain kind of innocence in the golden era of Indian cinema that seems to have been lost in current times.

‘Jubilee’, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor, is set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema and explores the evolution of Hindi cinema.

Wamiqa, who plays the role of a yesteryear actress, said, “There is a splendid innocence about the golden age of cinema and its actors that is lost today and that needs to be touched upon. Even if things were not perfect, it was all part of learning.”

“Being an actor or in showbiz during that time was a profession without any frills attached to it. I am glad I was able to live that time through ‘Jubilee’,” she further mentioned.