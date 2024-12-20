There’s a possibility of ‘Khadaan 2’: Dev

When we connected with Dev, he was in the middle of the ‘Khadaan’ Bengal tour. Just days before the film’s release, Dev shared his belief that cinema halls would transform into stadiums once audiences stepped in to watch ‘Khadaan’, a film that marks his return to mainstream Bengali masala entertainers. For a long time, Dev’s hardcore fans have yearned for him to return to the genre that gave them hits like ‘Challenge’, ‘Paran Jaaye Jolia Re’, ‘Paglu’, ‘Rangbazz’ and ‘Herogiri’. While his recent films like ‘Tonic’, ‘Projapoti’, ‘Pradhan’ and ‘Tekka’ have received immense love from audiences, fans consistently urged him to bring back the high-energy masala films he was known for. With a lot riding on ‘Khadaan’ - especially at a time when south movies like ‘Pushpa 2’ are drawing massive crowds while Bengali audiences have seemingly distanced themselves from mainstream commercial films - the stakes couldn’t be higher. The early momentum has been promising, with Raiganj hosting a houseful show at 2 am. From Friday, the film gained massive traction across several centres, already achieving the biggest opening. ‘Millennium Post’ chats with the man of the moment, Dev, about his choice to take risks with ‘Khadaan’, why he doesn’t want to be typecast and the possibility of a sequel.

Over the years, you have cultivated a multiplex audience with films like ‘Tonic’, ‘Sanjhbati’, ‘Projapoti’, ‘Tekka’ and ‘Pradhan’. Yet, your die-hard fans have been asking for you to return to the masala genre for the longest time. Even today, songs from your films like ‘Paglu’, ‘Challenge’, ‘Paran Jaaye Jolia Re’ and ‘Rangbazz’ continue to dominate playlists. What made you decide to do ‘Khadaan’?

To be honest, I went with the flow. When I decided to do ‘Khadaan’, it felt like swimming against the tide. But I was very clear about what I wanted. While I am grateful to have created a multiplex audience for myself with films like ‘Tonic’, ‘Projapoti’, ‘Pradhan’, ‘Tekka’ and ‘Sanjhbati’, I felt it was the right time to revisit mass entertainers.

In fact, ‘Khadaan’ has been in the making for the past two-and-a-half years. When we began, I wasn’t entirely sure how it would turn out. But after ‘Pradhan’, I started feeling monotony creeping in. I felt the audience deserved to see me in a different role. More importantly, I needed a change as an actor because I was getting bored. I didn’t take on ‘Khadaan’ just for the commercial cinema audience - I did it for myself.

At a time when directors and actors seem to prefer playing it safe, sticking to tried-and-tested formulas, you found consistent success with films like ‘Sanjhbati’, ‘Tonic’, ‘Projapoti’ and ‘Pradhan’. Your December releases in recent years have all been hits. Why not stick to this winning formula?

The reason I’m still thriving in the industry is because of the creativity and hunger inside me. I am never satisfied with just delivering hits. I always want to challenge myself as an actor. Even when I was heavily involved in masala entertainers like ‘Paglu’, ‘Rangbazz’ and ‘Bindass’, I made it a point to do films like ‘Le Chakka’, ‘Buno Haansh’, ‘Chander Pahar’ and ‘Arshinagar’.

I’ve never chosen the easy way. I’ve always resisted being typecast, even when I was delivering consecutive hits in one genre. I believe that an industry stagnates if it sticks to one type of storytelling. It’s only when those of us in strong positions take risks that progress can happen. That’s precisely why I took on ‘Khadaan’.

The ‘Khadaan’ Bengal tour has created a lot of buzz. What has been your biggest takeaway from the experience?

For a long time, I wasn’t making films for rural Bengal. My recent films have largely appealed to multiplex audiences. But with ‘Khadaan’, I wanted to bridge the gap between urban and rural Bengal, which is why we embarked on a 3,500-km tour across the state. Initially, I didn’t anticipate such an overwhelming response from people. We visited multiple districts and saw how several cinema halls had shut down. Yet, the people in those areas expressed a genuine desire to watch films. These audiences supported me throughout my journey and reconnecting with them during this tour was a fulfilling experience.

As for the takeaway, I can say this: I have taken the test and now I am waiting for the results. Watching people flock to meet me and the ‘Khadaan’ team felt like a festival. The next step is to convert this festival into box-office success.

While fans are excited about ‘Khadaan’, comparisons with films like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF’ have also surfaced on social media.

I’m not bothered at all. In fact, I take it as a compliment. ‘Khadaan’ has set the bar high enough to be compared with pan-Indian blockbusters like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF’. That in itself is an achievement.

However, I would like to point out that ‘Khadaan’ is a deeply rooted Bengali tale. It’s unfair to expect the sentiments and emotions of a film like ‘Projapoti’ in ‘Khadaan’. Both films serve very different purposes.

Have you had a chance to watch ‘Pushpa 2’ yet?

(Cuts in) I haven’t had the time to watch anything in the last month.

As the creative director of ‘Khadaan’, do you plan to take up direction in the near future? In our last interview, you said how Rukmini Maitra wants you to direct a film. Can we see you in the director’s chair in 2025?

I have too much on my plate at the moment. While I won’t deny that the idea of directing intrigues me, it’s not something I’m planning to pursue immediately. In ‘Khadaan’, we had a relatively new director, Soojit Rino Dutta and the film was made on a grand scale with a large cast. So, I stepped in to manage certain portions of the production. With 18 years of experience on set, I’ve learned the importance of saving the producer’s money and ensuring smooth execution. As for direction, it’s not in the pipeline for now. But, as they say, never say never.





Future Perfect

Is there a possibility of ‘Khadaan 2’?

It all depends on how audiences receive ‘Khadaan’. This film is a palate changer for Bengali audiences. I won’t make any announcements just to satisfy my ego. But yes, there is a possibility of ‘Khadaan 2’. It ultimately depends on the support and acceptance this film receives. ‘Khadaan’ isn’t just about opening doors for mainstream masala movies in Bengal. It’s also about giving confidence to exhibitors. During the tour, I visited places where there were no functioning cinema halls. Yet, there was a clear demand for films like this. That’s why I believe in the potential of this project to make a great impact.