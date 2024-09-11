There's a perception about me being a serious actor: Pankaj Kapur

New Delhi: Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur said that he would love to take up a comedic role next as he hasn't done something in the lighter space in a while.

The actor, known for TV series “Karamchand”, “Office Office” as well as films “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Ek Doctor Ki Maut” and “Maqbool”, said that he often receives scripts that are rather "crude".

"I haven't done comedy in a while. I'd love to do it because I did a lot of it in the beginning years of my career. Lately somehow, I think there's a perception about me being a very serious actor. Also, the scripts are not being written. Whatever comes my way is rather crude, so I don't take it up. Humour is a medium that I'd like to explore. It makes me happy to make people happy. But that doesn't stop me from doing the kind of role that might be offered. Something which is fresh, new and substantial," Kapur told PTI.

The 70-year-old said that while acting is his "first love", he is also interested in direction and writing.

Kapur made his feature directorial debut in 2011 with "Mausam", headlined by son Shahid Kapoor. In 1998, he directed the TV show "Mohandas B.A.L.L.B." in which he played the titular detective. As a writer, he released his debut novella "Dopehri" in 2019.

"Writing comes to me intuitively. When some story, thought or poetry comes to me, I put it down on paper. I haven't largely got most of my writing work printed as yet. Only one book has been printed which is based on a novella that I have written. I also like directing but I don't like working towards convincing a producer to produce a film for me. So, if somebody can do it on my behalf, I'll be very happy to direct a film," he added.

The actor was most recently seen in the ‘Netflix’ series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack". He will next be seen in the feature film "Binny and Family" with debutante Anjini Dhawan, granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan and niece of actor Varun Dhawan.