There’s a lot of potential in Katrina Kaif as an actor: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar, who is awaiting the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, recently revealed that actor Katrina Kaif was the original choice for one of the female characters in the film. Speaking with ‘News18 Showsha’, Ali Abbas Zafar also heaped praises on Katrina. He also shared that she always calls him when he doesn’t cast her for a film.

“Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film?’ She said the same this time around too. Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo. I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it ‘Bharat’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ or ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, she has done some really good work with me,” the director said.

Talking about Katrina being a part of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, he added, “She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha. It is produced by ‘Pooja Entertainment’ and ‘AAZ Films’. It is scheduled to be released on April 10.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland and Jordan.