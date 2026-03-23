There's a lot of hate online: Barry Keoghan

London: Irish actor Barry Keoghan said he receives a lot of hate online about his looks and feels disappointed that his three-year-old son, Brando, will have to read all the comments as he grows up.

The ‘Saltburn’ star said he does have ‘an incredible fanbase’, but there is also a ‘nasty side’. “There’s a lot of hate online. It’s a lot of abuse of how I look,” he said on SiriusXM’s ‘The Morning Mash Up’, according to the entertainment news magazine ‘People’.

He added, “It’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older.”

Keoghan welcomed Brando in August 2022 with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro. The actor removed his social media handles back in 2024 following the intense online abuse after his breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Keoghan said such comments made him ‘shy away’ and prefer not ‘to go outside’ and admitted it is becoming an issue. “But I’m still a curious human being that wants to go on... If I attend an event or if I go somewhere, I want to see how it was received and it’s not nice... It’s made me shy away; it’s made me really go inside myself and not want to attend places and go outside,” he said.

“And I say this, being absolutely pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem... I actually don’t go to places because of these things,” he concluded.

The actor is currently shooting for ‘The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event’, a film by Sam Mendes.