There’s a Golu in all of us: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Shweta Tripathi Sharma was in a café when we connected with her over the telephone. Mid-interview, Golu Gupta from ‘Mirzapur’ became emotional. Her voice grew heavy and she took a brief pause before sharing how someone in the café had sent her a note complimenting her performance in the highly acclaimed ‘Mirzapur’ season 3. Since ‘Masaan’, which recently completed nine years, Shweta has always embraced unconventional roles in Bollywood. Her performances in ‘Gone Kesh’, ‘TVF Tripling’, ‘Haraamkhor’ and ‘Raat Akeli Hain’ have kept audiences on their toes. However, it was her role as Golu in ‘Mirzapur’ that truly catapulted her into the limelight, earning her widespread recognition and making her a household name. Excerpts from a chat:

You must have known before ‘Mirzapur 3’ was released that it would be a huge success.

Numbers are very important and our society is driven by numbers. But for me, why I became an actor is because I wanted to do roles that impact, spark a conversation and make people uncomfortable. I am not here to play your girl. I am not here to be a showpiece. That’s why I did ‘Haraamkhor’ and ‘Gone Kesh’. Of course, it makes me very happy that the numbers are so good for ‘Mirzapur 3’. But what makes me happier is the response and actually it makes me emotional - girls are dressing up as Golu. I really want to tell all the girls that there is a Golu in all of us. We have access to her. We just need to activate her. I have not seen or read a character like Golu before.

Since the beginning of your career be it ‘Masaan’, Haraamkhor, ‘Gone Kesh’ and ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, to ‘Mirzapur’, you have always chosen roles that defy the mainstream Bollywood actresses.

I never want to lose that joy of being on stage or in front of a camera. For me, that’s a priority. Even if there are fewer people watching. It didn’t matter to me how many theatres ‘Masaan’ had released. For me, it’s the story that matters. I want to play any character from any period, speaking any language as long as I like the part.

From season 1 till season 3 of ‘Mirzapur’, we have seen how Golu and Guddu’s (Ali Faizal) characters have undergone remarkable transformations. The character must have taken a toll on you too.

It does. I think that’s why Golu is so important to me. Despite being a small girl, Golu shows that dreams and achievements shouldn’t be defined by height. You shouldn’t limit yourself based on physical attributes. We’re meant to grow beyond such constraints. I love that Golu is a hero in her own right. Whenever I feel flustered, I think about what Golu would do. Her influence on me has been immense.

Finally, has OTT transformed how audiences consume content today?

It’s always a good time when we are true to our roots. I feel it’s a game of demand and supply. So, we, as creators, always try to make the bracket bigger. But the audience also has the same responsibility or maybe more. If the audience keeps on watching things which are regressive, then how will it happen? If stories like ‘Masaan’, ‘Haraamkhoror’ and ‘Gone Kesh’ are not being made, then I won’t get those scripts. So, I feel that the audience has that power and I really hope and wish that they realise that it’s almost like voting. Every click and every view make a difference. So, I urge the audience not to watch what they don’t want to support. Then, only what you want to see will be in power.

High hopes

In Season 4, it seems Golu will be the queen of ‘Mirzapur’.



We have forgotten the kings, now there’s the queen and I feel that Golu never wanted that. Golu, in fact, wanted to be President Sahiba of her college. I feel she never wanted to be on the throne. But the thing is, somebody has to be on the throne of Mirzapur. Golu isn’t your poster child for a healthy mind. But I’m really glad that we’re finally showcasing women on screen who aren’t just the traditional archetypes of Sati, Savitri, Pyari or Kiran. What I love is that this reflects a positive change in society.

Given how Season 3 wrapped up, it looks like we can expect more of Golu and Guddu Pandit’s chemistry in ‘Mirzapur’ season 4.

It’s the question of the fans also. We’re all waiting to see what unfolds next in their lives. For us as actors, too, it’s exciting to see the thoughts and ideas taking shape on paper.