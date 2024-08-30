There was never a Plan B for me: Uorfi Javed

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed reminisced about her journey, revealing how there were many moments when she wanted to give up. She shared that there was never a plan B for her.

Uorfi appeared on the stage of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 4’ for a fun-themed episode ‘Uorfi Ka Chauka’. Presenting a fresh challenge for the contestants with unique props that the contestants must incorporate into their performances, she joined ‘E.N.T’ (Entertainment, Newness and Technique) specialists - Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, adding her twist to the show.

During the episode, Geeta asked Uorfi, “When you wanted to make a mark for yourself, which you have successfully managed to do today, did you ever have to convince your parents or you did do it because you wanted to?” In response, Uorfi said, “I ran away from home at 17. My family was conservative and I ran away anyway, so there was no scope to convince anyone. Then my sister and I became the sole breadwinners of our family. Since then, I’ve seen and experienced so much.”

“I’ve faced many moments where I wanted to give up, but I always got back up. There was never a Plan B for me. What worked in my favour was consistency and I think God must have showered his blessing on me, which is the reason I have been rewarded,” she shared.