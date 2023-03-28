There was a lot of challenge for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji might be basking in the success of her latest outing ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ now, but she was scared before the release. As the film is doing well at the box office, as per reports, Rani opened up about ‘cynicism’ surrounding the film's release. She recalled the challenges of the film.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and adapted from her book ‘The Journey of a Mother’. In the film, Rani plays a mother, Debika Chatterjee, who fights a nation for the custody of her kids, who were taken away from her on the pretext of wrong parenting.

The film received positive reviews and opened at Rs 1.27 crore in theatres on its first day. Reflecting on its box office numbers, Rani recently told ‘Variety’, “I truly believe that a good film will always find its audience, regardless of what the genre is. There was a lot of challenge for our film because the new fashionable word that is going on is OTT ‘content. It is something that has bothered me a lot. Because I do believe that cinema is an experience to be had in the theaters.”

“There was so much cynicism before the release of the film and so many naysayers saying that fashionable term OTT content. So, it was really scary because when you are all alone and fighting this cynicism, I was just hoping and praying that the audience validates my belief in good cinema. And the audience has done that,” the actor added.