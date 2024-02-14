There is shame attached to sexual health: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s recent ad with adult movie star Johnny Sins took over the internet when it dropped. Now, the Bollywood star has announced that he isn’t just the face of the company, but a co-founder of the company.

In a video shared by Bold Care’s ‘YouTube’ channel, Ranveer claimed that there are ‘90 million plus men in India who face sexual health and wellness problems’. The actor said that there are ‘millions of young men who look up to me and many of them are suffering from sexual health and wellness issues’.

He shared, “There’s shame, fear and stigma attached to it. Even today, the scary part is that there’s so much misinformation out there.” Ranveer said that most men are ‘embarrassed’ to open up and resort to shady places to find solutions. “You have somebody who is going to some shady clinic to get some kind of hack treatment. You have somebody who’s consuming some God knows what ‘baba ka churan’ or something. I just want to show them the right way and let them know that there are easy ways and scientifically backed ways to find solutions for these issues,” he said.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star said that he was attracted to the company after he learnt their ‘ethos’ and claimed that they are ‘laser focused on finding the solutions that truly work’. “I decided to become more than just the face of the brand, I am a co-founder now. So, this is my brand. This is Ranveer Singh’s sexual health and wellness brand,” he declared.

On the film front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’. The actor was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which was seen as a hit at the box office. Before this, Ranveer had a string of box office flops - ‘Cirkus’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘83’.