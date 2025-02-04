There is one film industry in India: Huma Qureshi

Dismissing the ongoing North versus South cinema debate, Huma Qureshi said rather than engaging in these ‘petty’ divisions, the Indian film industry should unite to create its own versions of hit global franchises like ‘Avatar’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Money Heist’.

According to Qureshi, there is one film industry in India and anyone who understands creativity or market economics would recognise that it’s advantageous for every artist across the country.

“It’s such a silly debate; we are one country. ‘Drishyam’ is loved across the entire country. We need to find storytellers from all over the nation. Today with the way the world is growing, our focus should be on what local, specific Indian stories we want to take globally. Where is the ‘Squid Game’ from India? Where is our ‘Money Heist’? Why can’t we make our version of ‘Avatar’? These are the questions that should be asked. The whole industry should come together to answer them, as opposed to being engaged in these petty, divided conversations about which industry is taking over. I feel it’s a rubbish debate - great for clickbait, but there’s no reality to it,” the ‘Maharani’ star told PTI on the sidelines of the recently concluded Kerala Literature Festival (KLF).

Having worked in South Indian films herself, including two Tamil movies - Rajinikanth's ‘Kaala’ (2018) and Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ (2022) - as well as the Malayalam romantic drama ‘White’ (2016) with Mammootty, Qureshi said cross-pollination of artists from the north and south isn’t a new phenomenon.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked in the South and I hope to get more opportunities because you get to learn so much,” she added.

Qureshi has started shooting for the fourth season of ‘Maharani’. She will also be seen in ‘Delhi Crime’ season three and ‘Jolly LLB 3’.