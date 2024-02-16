There is no shortcut to hard work that you can take: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show ‘Showtime’, most recently talked about the challenge she faced in the industry, most notably being typecast.

The actor said that while it may be a fair industry, it’s not an easy industry to work in by any stretch of the imagination, as every day is a new challenge and it demands a lot from its artistes.

Elaborating on the same, Mouni Roy said, “I’ve been typecast, yes, of course. But I’ve also been very lucky with directors who had the vision to see me in different roles and different parts. So yeah, I mean, as Emraan said, it may be a fair industry, but I truly believe it is a very difficult industry. Along with hard work, it comes with a lot of challenges. There is a struggle that you cannot deny.”

“There is no shortcut to hard work that you can take. And I truly believe work begets work,” she further mentioned.