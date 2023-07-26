There is an intrinsic desire to 'get noticed': Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal’ has been in the news ever since its first teaser came out. Skipping a theatrical run, the movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, opted for a direct-to-digital release and has finally graced all OTT screens. The lead stars of the movie have been garnering rave reviews for their performances. In a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about her innings in the industry and how sometimes stardom is driven by fear.

In a chat with a leading entertainment news agency, Janhvi Kapoor said that from the beginning, it has been alleged that there is a severe lack of PR on her part.

She also went on to say that often she hears things like there are no good or bad films, just bad marketing. When some of her movies did not do well, she was told that they weren't marketed very well. While Janhvi did not reveal any names, she did add that it has happened way too often.

Janhvi Kapoor further said that ‘there is an intrinsic fear when you are in an industry or in an environment where everyone kind of shouts to get noticed and you are scared that if I am the only quiet one, would anyone even notice?’

She further said, “It takes a lot of courage to stick to your guns and be like, ‘No, my work is enough’.”

She wrapped up by saying that adopting an attitude like this takes a lot and can be daunting.

‘Bawaal’ is currently streaming on ‘Amazon Prime Video’.