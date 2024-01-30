There is a lot of self-censorship on OTT now: Konkona Sensharma

Konkona Sensharma has often been considered one of the best actresses in Indian cinema, thanks to her films like ‘Mr & Mrs Iyer’, ‘15 Park Avenue’, ‘Wake Up Sid!’ and ‘Omkara’. She then smoothly transitioned to the OTT space with projects like ‘Mumbai Diaries’ and ‘Killer Soup’ and has also directed a segment for ‘Lust Stories 2’ with Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash.

The actor, in her conversation with a leading media house, mentioned that, having seen shows like ‘Fargo’ and ‘Breaking Bad’, she always wanted to explore the OTT space. She also opened up about how everyone today is so careful in the OTT space. She shared that everyone is skeptical about what each one is saying, as one doesn’t know from where an FIR will come. She added that a lot more self-censorship is happening now than it did a decade ago.

She also added that censorship is only related to the fear of hurting religious sentiments. She highlighted that otherwise, on-screen women are hit and violence is inflicted on them, but sadly, there is no censorship there.

Konkona was recently seen teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Wake Up Sid’. Many thought it was for a film, but it was a mobile phone advertisement.