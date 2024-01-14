There is a dearth of female action films in Hindi cinema: Shilpa Shetty

Unlike Hollywood, there is a dearth of female action films in Hindi cinema, said Shilpa Shetty, who hopes the scenario will change in the coming future. Shetty, who is set to star as a cop in Rohit Shetty’s maiden OTT series ‘Indian Police Force’, said even the audiences are ready to see women actors in action avatars on the screen.

“It’s because of the budget that we don’t make female action films here. Also, we are still in a male-dominated society. I’d love to have a scenario where women in India can also portray characters like Gal Gadot and Scarlett Johansson do. I’d love to do a film like ‘Long Kiss Goodnight’. Geena Davis was amazing. These are films with emotions and power. I wish filmmakers would take this opportunity now, as good content is being made. Whether it is for OTT or films, people are ready for this,” the actor told PTI.

Shetty, 48, essays the role of police officer Tara Shetty in ‘Indian Police Force’, dubbed the next chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cinematic cop universe. The actor thanked Rohit Shetty for casting her in an age-appropriate role in ‘Indian Police Force’.

“I call her a shero. I’d feel odd doing a part that’s not age-appropriate. Age is just a number. It’s also about how you are ageing. If you are going to look like your age and not look like the part, the maker will not cast it. But if you aren’t looking that age and you’re looking the part, they will. We are already seeing that women are offered some really meaty roles and they are coming into their own. So, it’s a great time for us.”

‘Indian Police Force’ is described as an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.

According to the actor, her role was originally intended for a male actor, but the filmmaker decided to cast Shilpa instead. “I’m the only female cop in the cop universe that he sets in the series. He has treated the character as a character and not made any changes as per gender, which is brilliant. It was so well-written and it was tough on paper and even tougher as an artist to portray. She is a hard nut to crack. She is in a senior position and is assertive and authoritative. So, it’s an amazing part to sink your teeth into,” she said.