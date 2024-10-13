There are so many ups and downs in Bollywood, admits Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who can be seen in the recently released movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, spoke about how she was shamed in Bollywood after the landslide success of her erotic thriller ‘Murder’. She appeared on the podcast of Ranveer Allahbadia and talked about how success also opened another dimension for her, envy from the people in the industry.

“There was a lot of sl** shaming at the time. I think they wanted me to feel ashamed of myself. They wanted me to feel ashamed of the bold scenes I did. In a way, I feel ashamed of the success of ‘Murder’,” she said.

She said that ‘Murder’ wasn’t just about showing the skin and that it had a certain depth and relatability in its narrative.

“A story, a film, such a big hit, just on the basis of just the skin show can’t happen. There has to be some depth to the story. Women resonated with it. The story resonated with a huge section of the population in India. A married woman’s loneliness, resonated with a lot of people, with women. That’s why murder is an enduring classic. It has got the status of a classic, a cult film today,” she shared.

When asked what the producer of the film, Mahesh Bhatt told her during those times, the actress said, “I used to go to him while crying. Look, Mahesh Bhatt knew all the names. This actress is talking to me like this on my face; she’s talking like this. He said, ‘Enjoy it’. He has his own philosophy. He said, ‘The day they stop talking about you, that day you will cry’.”

“So, he said, ‘You should feel happy that they’re talking about you. How many women do they talk about?’ So, this is how I think, he was trying to toughen me up. And look, whoever has played long innings in Bollywood, ask any one of them,” she further mentioned.