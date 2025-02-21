There are more important issues that need to be addressed: Jaaved Jaaferi

After the controversy over comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, many celebrities expressed their opinion on the changing culture of comedy in India. Now, in a recent interview, actor Jaaved Jaaferi has said that it isn’t necessarily about the people who consume comedy, but about how these incidents are politicised. He said that while some people have become more sensitive, the same cannot be said for the majority of the audience.

In a chat with ‘Humans of Bombay’, when he was asked if people have become less tolerant when it comes to comedy, Jaaved said, “It isn’t about the people. It is how politics plays these games.”

Jaaved added that there is a certain change in the socio-political atmosphere when it comes to these things and he doesn’t see it as a healthy practice. “People didn’t think of these things but today, they are being forced to think of these things. There’s a certain play happening in the socio-political circles which is not healthy. I don’t agree with it,” he said.

He insisted that there are more important issues that need to be addressed, but somehow, more attention is paid to frivolous things. “There are issues that are more important than just changing the name of something, change the state of something. There is nothing in a name. Work is more important. Work is more important than the name,” he said.

“There is a certain segment who makes a lot of noise and they are the ones who are seen. If 10 people are making a lot of noise and 1000 people are sitting quietly, you hear those 10 people,” he added.