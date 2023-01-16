There are a lot of twists and turns: Jennifer Lopez on 'Shotgun Wedding'

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, whose film ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is headed directly to the OTT, bypassing its Indian theatrical release, shared that she liked the idea of flipping the gender roles in the film.

Written by Mark Hammer, the film captures an extravagant destination wedding on a tropical island being hijacked by criminals. Amid it all, the couple discovers why they fell in love with each other in the first place.

Talking about the script of the movie, Lopez shared, “Our couple, Darcy and Tom, have finally made it to the big day at their exotic destination wedding with all their loved ones in attendance and nothing goes according to plan. There are a lot of twists and turns and very unexpected things that happen, but that’s what makes the ride so much fun. I just loved the script. There was a wit and a realness to the dialogue in the way Tom and Darcy went back and forth. And I was excited about the idea of doing a romantic action comedy, which is something I hadn’t done before.”

“Darcy is a lawyer who fights for other people, but when it comes to what she wants, she’s usually willing to give in. She puts on this really tough exterior like she’s fine with all of that, but really, she’s not taking care of herself. She doesn’t know how to say no. I liked the idea of flipping the gender roles - where instead of a bridezilla, you have a groomzilla. It is the woman who is afraid of commitment and not sure about the actual idea of marriage. Darcy does love Tom, but she’s not sure if that’s what she wants,” the Hollywood superstar shed light on her character in the movie.

‘Shotgun Wedding’ will be available to stream in India on the OTT platform ‘Lionsgate Play’ from January 27, 2023.