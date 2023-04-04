'The White Tiger' really put me on the map, says Adarsh Gourav

New Delhi: Strolling around New York streets with a cup of coffee in his hand, visiting the iconic Central Park and just soaking up life on the go, ‘The White Tiger’ star Adarsh Gourav said shooting for the sci-fi series ‘Extrapolations’ in the US was a dream trip.

The actor, who became famous globally for his performance in Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film adaptation of the Aravind Adiga novel of the same name, hoped the critical acclaim of the movie and now his role in the ‘Apple TV+’ climate change series will help him find good roles in India as well as the West.

“ ’The White Tiger’ really put me on the map. I feel like I am getting the best of both worlds: the best of what’s happening in India and what’s happening in the West. I am just hoping to capitalise and make the most of my opportunities right now because I want to be a citizen of the world. I want to be a global actor,” Gourav told the top news agency.

The BAFTA-nominated actor, who now has representation in both the US and UK, recalled how he could not promote or join the awards campaign for ‘The White Tiger’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I attended the BAFTAs from my living room and the Oscars from my living room,” he added.

But that has not dampened Gourav’s determination to find his place in the global acting community.

“I know in my gut that I will be travelling a lot with my work. It will happen,” he said.

‘The White Tiger’ helped him land the lead role in ‘Extrapolations’, a starry series by Scott Z. Gourav stars in the fifth episode, ‘2059 Part II: Nightbirds’, which is streaming on ‘Apple TV+’. He plays a driver in Mumbai in 2059, where clean air has become precious and monetised. His character is given the responsibility to transport a high-stakes cargo with another companion.