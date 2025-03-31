'The White Lotus' scene depicting 'non-binary' child cut after Trump's win: Carrie Coon

Los Angeles: Carrie Coon said some of her character’s backdrop involving ‘a non-binary, maybe trans’ child was cut off from ‘The White Lotus’ after Donald Trump’s win in the elections.

Created by Mike White, the series, currently in its third season, is known for taking bold swings with its characters whose lives unravel while on holiday.

In a recent interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, Coon, who plays Laurie, a divorced New York lawyer on holiday with two of her childhood friends, said her character’s backstory was shortened due to the current political climate in America and around the world.

“There was a bit more context to her home life. You originally found out that her daughter was actually non-binary, maybe trans and going by they/them. You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting,” said Coon.

One of Laurie’s friends is an aging actress while the other is shown to be a Trump supporter. Coon said the ‘short scene’, which was removed, was to provide context to her conflict with one of her friends.

“Considering the way the Trump administration has weaponised the cultural war against transgender people even more since then,” Coon said. She said the decision to cut the scene was not because White was not willing to explore the topic.

“When the time came to cut the episode down, Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation,” Coon said, adding that White ‘doesn’t shy away from challenging cultural conversations’.