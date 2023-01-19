'The Underbug', starring Ali Fazal, to premiere at Slamdance Film Festival

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal's psychological thriller "The Underdog" will have its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in the US.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, ‘The Underbug’ stars Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal in lead roles.

The film has officially been selected for the upcoming edition of Slamdance FIlm Festival which is set to take place Jan 20-26 in person in Salt Lake City and Park CIty, Utah and virtually between 23-29 January The film was shot during the small respite of time of Covid lockdowns in late 2020 somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra and is currently in post-production.

"It's unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and an emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight and the heaviness that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. Yes, it's harder to gain weight when you're fit. The script was a collaboration of sorts between the actors and the writers and our director," Fazal said in a statement.