The TV medium has given Palak Tiwari's family everything

Debutant Palak Tiwari owes her life to TV. Daughter of Shweta Tiwari, one of the most popular faces on TV, Palak said that the medium has given her family everything and she would never ‘dare say’ anything that has even the slightest negative connotation about it.

Palak is gearing up to make her big screen debut in Salman Khan’s action-comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. She had previously been an assistant director in the superstar’s feature, ‘Antim’. In an interview with a leading media house, when asked if she chose films over TV because the medium hasn’t evolved since the time her mother began her journey, the actor said that isn’t the case.

“I would never dare say anything about television that has a negative connotation because wherever I am in life today or whatever I have achieved today, be it my house, my car or money for my education, all has been given to us by TV,” she said.

Palak said the reason she didn’t explore TV was that her mother did ‘everything that had to be done’ and even if she had gone ahead, there would have been ‘inevitable comparisons’ with her.

“So, I thought I might as well do something new instead of doing something that she has already done and excelled at,” the young actor added.

Palak said that growing up, she thought everyone’s mother would come on TV and would ask others ‘at what time their mother is coming on TV’.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is scheduled to release on April 21.