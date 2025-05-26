The Traitors: Trust No One. Suspect Everyone!

Imagine working alongside your friends, colleagues or neighbours’ you laugh with, plan with, even trust - only to discover one of them is secretly plotting your downfall. Welcome to ‘The Traitors’, Prime Video’s upcoming new reality series, premiering June 12, with new episodes every Thursday at 8 pm. An Indian adaptation of the smash-hit global phenomenon that’s won BAFTAs, Emmys and broken friendships in over 30 countries is now landing in India. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Karan Johar, this cutthroat game of ‘dhokha’ promises sass, suspense and mind games like never before.

20 players come together in a majestic palace - but among them lurk secret traitors chosen by the host himself. Their mission? To sabotage and eliminate the Innocents one by one, all while keeping their identities hidden.

• By day, the group completes missions to build a massive prize pot.

• By night, the traitors strike in secret, ‘murdering’ an innocent.

• Each episode culminates in a tense ‘Round Table’ (‘Think Mafia’) where everyone votes out a suspected traitor - but are they making the right call or playing into the enemy’s hands?

If the innocents unmask all the traitors, they share the prize. But if even one traitor survives, that player walks away with it all.

This isn’t about physical strength or raw talent - it’s a battle of instincts, wit, nerve and how good one is at deception. Every smile could be a lie, every alliance a trap. The most dangerous weapon isn’t strategy - it’s trust.

Already a global sensation, ‘The Traitors’ has captivated audiences worldwide with its razor-sharp gameplay, shocking twists and addictive storytelling. The Indian edition takes it up several notches - think full-celebrity cast, palace intrigue, stunning visuals, explosive secrets and Karan Johar’s signature flair leading the game.

Get ready for intense drama and fights as friendships shatter and tempers flare. Loyalties will shift, alliances will crumble and the tension will explode both on and off the screen. It’s more than a reality show - it’s a pulse-pounding thriller where betrayal is the only way to survive.