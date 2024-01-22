Actor Kritika Kamra is all set for her upcoming thriller dramas ‘Gyarah Gyarah’ and ‘For Your Eyes Only’, which she said are immersive experiences.

Last year, the Bollywood actor pleasantly shocked her fan base by portraying the role of a lady gangster in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. Now, she is ready to push the boundaries once more.

“I find immense fulfillment in choosing projects that deviate from the expected and ventures that take me far beyond the realms of what people anticipate. The projects I’m diving into this year, particularly the thrillers, hold a special place in my heart,” said the actor.

Kritika added, “These narratives are intense, layered with suspense and demand a profound emotional investment. It’s precisely this intensity that excites me and propels me to embark on this new journey with enthusiasm.”

“The thrillers I’m set to be a part of are not merely scripts. They are immersive experiences that challenge me to explore the nuances of character, emotion and suspense,” she further said.

The actor further shared that, in essence, this upcoming chapter in her career is not just about delivering performances.

“It’s about immersing myself in the transformative power of storytelling. It’s about pushing boundaries, defying expectations and unveiling dimensions of my craft that perhaps even I am yet to fully uncover,” said Kritika.