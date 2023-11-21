The script of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is locked: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was credited as a producer on ‘Shehzada’, a remake of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ because he sacrificed some of his wages to ensure that it sees the light of day. The film was released earlier this year but failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office.

Recently, the actor revealed that he was ‘not’ a ‘proper’ producer of the film and was credited as one because of the graciousness of the actual producers and because he helped make sure that it didn’t stall due to a ‘money crisis’.

While speaking to ‘Film Companion’, Kartik revealed, “I was not a producer-producer as such. I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis and I gave up on my fees. I also gave some money so that the structure could be made and the film doesn’t get stuck.”

He added that he was ‘just acting as a producer’ and said, “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me (as a producer) for that reason.” Going forward, Kartik has no plans to produce a film and is only focused on his acting career.

He is currently working on Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’, a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first paralympic gold medalist, who was honoured with a Padma Shri in 2018. Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’ in the pipeline, but a female lead has yet to be finalised. Giving an update on this, Kartik said, “There’s no one right now. For now, I am romancing myself. Basu sir will soon find one. He is very clear about what he wants. He will go with whoever he thinks fits the part.”

After the massive success of the horror-comedy Bhool ‘Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik’s fans are also eagerly waiting to see him in the next part of the franchise. Sharing an update about the three-quel, the actor said, “The script of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is locked. I recently had its narration. A lot of things are being revamped and a new story is going to be there. This time the horror element is increased. I can’t talk more about it, but we will soon start shooting for it. It will go on floors in the next four months. I am excited to be playing Rooh Baba again and do what he does.”