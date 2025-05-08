‘The Royals’ a mix of modern-day ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Schitt's Creek’: Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar said her debut web series “The Royals” is a blend of modern-day "Bridgerton” and “Schitt's Creek”, capturing the dysfunctional dynamics of a royal family with a touch of comedy and romance.

Billed as a modern-day rom-com, the ‘Netflix’ show stars Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh, a reluctant new-age prince and Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar, a self-made CEO of a start-up, who team up to transform the former’s haveli into a luxury B&B experience. As their journey unfolds, viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of romance, comedy and a whole lot of drama, reads the official synopsis.

“It is like a modern-day ‘Bridgerton’ because of the setting and the world that's been created, but definitely a bit of ‘Schitt's Creek’ because there’s the royal family and the dysfunctionality and everything that happens with them. But I grew up reading ‘Mills & Boon’ (romance novels) and I'm a very, very big fan of it. ‘The Royals’ is a very classic boy-girl romance. It's just that there's no damsel-in-distress. It's refreshing,” Pednekar told PTI in an interview.

"Bridgerton" is a British costume drama set in the 19th century's regency era, whereas the Canadian show "Schitt's Creek" follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family. Both series are available on ‘Netflix’.

“The Royals” is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

While romance is at the core of “The Royals”, the series ambitiously delves into larger themes such as privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of contemporary life, including the entourage trend and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Calling AI a "disruptive" tool, Pednekar said one must use this technological innovation "responsibly".

“You can't use AI for things like, ‘Create an itinerary for me because I'm going on a holiday’. It's a powerful tool. It depends on how you're using it. When it comes to the creative field, I don't know what the future is going to be like because it's evolving so fast. I don't think it can bring the kind of human nuance and touch that somebody writing a script can, but I don't think we are far from that. What's also lacking is that we don't have laws protecting us. There are so many loopholes. You see deep fakes. Today, on ‘Instagram’, there are so many times that a lot of AI-generated content looks so real,” the actor added.

“The Royals” also features Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny.

Mishra, who plays Sophia’s (Pednekar) colleague Nikki, describes her character as an independent woman, a role she passionately pursued via multiple rounds of auditions.

“I’ve been lucky that I got launched on an incredible show, by an incredible production house, ‘Call Me Bae’. I’m humbled by the fact that I’ve had two incredible opportunities back-to-back,” the singer-actor said.

“I want to keep pushing the boundary on what a modern Indian woman is. I represent that, both as an NRI and somebody who has been living in India for seven years. These are the roles that are suited best for me,” she added.

“The Royals” is set to stream on ‘Netflix’ on May 9.