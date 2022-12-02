'The Rings of Power' announces cast for season 2

Mumbai: Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has roped in seven new recurring cast members for the forthcoming second season, currently in production in the UK.

Actors Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson have joined the show, along with Sam Hazeldine, who will be replacing Joseph Mawle in the role of Orc leader Adar.

"Since its premiere, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of JRR Tolkien's magnificent Middle-Earth'. To date, season one is the top 'Original' series for 'Prime Video' in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, making it a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our 'fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second-Age stories in season two," Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television, 'Amazon Studios', said in a statement.

'The Rings of Power' is primarily based on the appendices of 'The Lord of the Rings', specifically the description of Middle Earth's Second Age and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien's famed book series, the 'Amazon' show follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the dark lord Sauron to spread evil across middle earth.

JD Payne has co-created the show with Patrick McKay. Payne also serves as the showrunner.