‘The Raja Saab’ poster sets the internet on fire

The anticipation surrounding ‘The Raja Saab’, one of the most eagerly awaited pan-India films, has reached a fever pitch with the release of a special advance birthday poster featuring its leading man, Prabhas, ahead of his birthday on October 23. The poster has sent fans into a frenzy, igniting celebrations across social media and lighting up the internet with excitement.

The eye-catching poster presents Prabhas in a stylish avatar, effortlessly radiating charisma against the backdrop of a majestic vintage palace bathed in warm, earthy hues. This unique blend of modern cool and nostalgic elegance has left fans in awe, with many commenting that Prabhas’ look in ‘The Raja Saab’ evokes a sense of his timeless charm while infusing a fresh and vibrant energy.

After his portrayal of Bhairava in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Prabhas is set to showcase his versatility by stepping into a completely new genre with ‘The Raja Saab’, a horror-comedy. This thrilling departure from his typical roles has stirred a wave of excitement, with fans eager to see India’s biggest superstar explore uncharted genres. The glimpse, released earlier this year, took the internet by storm, trending at number one on ‘YouTube’ within 24 hours of its launch.

The team behind ‘The Raja Saab’ is all set to treat Prabhas’ fans to something special on his birthday. As the excitement continues to build for the highly anticipated film, this surprise promises to add even more joy to the celebrations.

Directed by Maruthi and featuring an electrifying score by Thaman S, ‘The Raja Saab’ promises to be a cinematic treat. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the ‘People Media Factory’ banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, across five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam - solidifying Prabhas’ pan-India appeal.