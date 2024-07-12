‘The Perfect Couple’ trailer: Ishaan Khatter dares to bare all

Bollywood heartthrob Ishaan Khatter has left fans surprised and amazed with the first teaser for his upcoming limited series ‘The Perfect Couple’.

The series, which marks the hunk’s Hollywood debut, sees him sharing screen space with heavyweights like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy. The makers shared the first clip very recently and it was Ishaan’s brief scene garnering all the attention from fans and even his sister-in-law, Mira Rajput.

In the clip, Ishaan appears to be bearing all in a shower scene. The clip sees a woman walking in on him while he is in the shower. This, however, will not be the first time that the actor dared to bare all. He previously shocked fans with a nude scene in the web series ‘An Unsuitable Boy’.

Reacting to the trailer, his sister-in-law Mira Rajput wrote, “Solid! Ishaan Khatter, I am so proud of you. You won, brother.”

Ishaan’s dad and actor Rajesh Khattar also commented writing, “Wohoooo.”

The actor’s ‘Pippa’ co-star and veteran actor Soni Razdan also took to the comments to write, “Whoa, can’t wait.”

The teaser introduces the viewers to a perfectly happy couple, novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber), discussing their marriage. The series is set amidst a wedding. However, things take an unexpected turn when a body is discovered on the couple’s beach-side property.