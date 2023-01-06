'The Penguin in 'The Batman' was just 'tip of the iceberg': Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell said that playing ‘The Penguin’ in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ was just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ in his exploration of the character, which will continue with its upcoming eponymous HBO Max spinoff series.

At the ‘Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala’ on January 5, Farrell opened up to Variety’s Marc Malkin about how ‘The Penguin’ series came together, saying that he had no idea when he started filming ‘The Batman’ that his character would get its own show.

“The only thing I had an idea of was that I wasn’t nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to,” Farrell said on the red carpet.

He added, “Because there was all this extraordinary work done by makeup artists Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more.”

Farrell ‘had a bit of a thought about it’ and talked to producer Dylan Clark, who was also keen on the idea. But what really made him want to do ‘The Penguin’ spinoff was the work of make-up artists Marino and Fontaine, who were responsible for Farrell’s shocking transformation.