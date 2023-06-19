The only deal-breaker for Rakul Preet Singh in a relationship is lying

Rakul Preet Singh said that the only deal-breaker for her in a relationship is lying, adding that there is nothing that cannot be spoken about in a relationship. She is currently dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani announced last year that they were in a relationship via a social media post. They are often spotted together on outings in Mumbai and in their holiday photos shared on ‘Instagram’.

Asked about the one thing that irks her in relationships, Rakul told a well-reputed media house in an interview: “The biggest deal-breaker in a relationship, for me, is lying. I think there isn’t anything in a relationship that can’t be spoken about. I believe in that sort of relationship, where you are friends at a basic level. If my partner makes a mistake, he should be able to come and tell me because we’re all humans and humans make mistakes. But lying, trying to cover up lies, acting dodgy and emotional cheating are a strict no-no for me."

She also said that love is unconditional for her and cannot be defined. Love is about finding comfort in silence and respecting each other.

“I think ‘love’ as a word today is so misused. Sometimes we tend to think that when you love someone, you want them to do what you want them to do, as opposed to letting them flourish. But I think love allows you to flourish and be the best version of yourself,” she added.

Rakul has an interesting lineup of films for release soon. These include an untitled film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor and Kamal Hassan’s ‘Indian 2’, which is a sequel to the 1996 film ‘Indian’. She also has the romantic thriller ‘I Love You’ lined up for digital release soon. The film also stars Pavail Gulati and will be released at ‘Jio Cinema’.