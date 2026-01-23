The OG Gang Reunites: ‘Campus Diaries’ Season 2 Starts Filming

‘Amazon MX Player’s popular youth series ‘Campus Diaries’ has officially begun filming for its second season. After striking a strong chord with young audiences through its honest, slice-of-life portrayal of college friendships and growing up, the show is set to return with the same warmth, humour and emotional honesty that defined season one. Produced by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav (‘Yellow Montage’) and directed by Abhishek Yadav, with filming currently underway.

Season 2 brings back the much-loved ensemble cast featuring Harsh Beniwal as Sudheer, Ritvik Sahore as Abhilash, Srishti Ganguly Rindani as Sushmita, Saloni Gaur as Priyanka, Abhinav Sharma as Raghav and Salonie Patel as Sanya, reuniting the fan-favourite characters. ‘Campus Diaries’ is known for its grounded storytelling and relatable portrayal of college life. The series will remain rooted in friendships, emotions and everyday campus moments that have made the show resonate strongly with young viewers.

‘Campus Diaries’ Season 2 will soon stream for free on ‘Amazon MX Player’, available via the ‘MX Player’ app, the ‘Amazon’ shopping app, ‘Prime Video’, ‘Fire TV’, ‘Smart TVs’ and ‘Airtel Xstream’.