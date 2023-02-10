'The OC' fame Mischa Barton was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio

'Notting Hill' star Mischa Barton claimed that she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 and he was 30.

The actor had made a revelation in an old video which has now emerged from the dark depths of the Internet as nothing really dies on the Internet, reported ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Barton’s words from a 2005 interview came to the surface after DiCaprio was criticised for being spotted with 19-year-old Eden Polani.

Mischa’s comments came from her interview with ‘Harpers and Queen’ during the height of her fame playing Marissa Cooper in ‘The OC’. In the chat, she discussed the moment she and then-publicist Craig Schneider saw the ‘Titanic’ man at a shoot in Malibu.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further stated that the meeting came just as Leo and Gisele Bundchen had ended their six-year on-off relationship. Mischa claimed in the interview that Craig said: “For the sake of your career, go and sleep with that man.”

The actor said she told him she wasn’t interested in older men and asked the publication: “Isn’t Leo, like, 30 or something?”

The re-emergence of the interview comes as Leonardo faced backlash for being sighted with Eden, who is a French Israeli model. Sources close to Leo denied that the pair were dating after rumours spread but didn’t comment on whether they had ever been romantically involved.