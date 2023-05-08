‘The Mother’ was a lot of fun and also a lot of work: Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez admitted that she should have landed more action roles when she was younger. After spending many years making rom-coms, the 53-year-old singer mixed things up with her latest projects, ‘Shotgun Wedding’, in which she took on more action sequences and ‘The Mother’, in which she plays a former assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, to which Jennifer shared that she enjoys the thrill of playing a tough character onscreen.

“ ‘The Mother’ was a lot of fun and also a lot of work. I wish I had gotten these types of roles that I’m getting now, funnily enough, when I was a little bit younger. But a little bit younger, they’re kind of empowering and it makes me feel strong and good and it was great,” Jennifer explained on ‘The View’.

Lopez explained that movie bosses decided to carefully plan out the fight scenes for ‘The Mother’ so that she could use her time more efficiently.

“We have to be efficient. I can’t be fighting eight hours a day. After like an hour, I’m like, ‘Ok’. So, they had to be really efficient and they choreographed it almost like a dance, which is good for me since I’m a dancer,” she added.

During the interview, Jennifer also opened up about her marriage to fellow film star Ben Affleck, revealing that he’s a brilliant dad to her twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony: “He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes.”

“He’s just so in tune. He’s such a brilliant guy, like he’s learned so many things and you could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and applied it. He’s present and that’s all you can ask for in a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day and that’s who he is,” she further said.