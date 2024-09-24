‘The Mehta Boys’ wins ‘The Best Feature Film’ at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

The much-anticipated film ‘The Mehta Boys’, directed by none other than Boman Irani which also marks it as his directorial debut, premiered at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival in Chicago on September 23, 2024. The screening was graced by the presence of lead actors Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani and Shreya Chaudhary, along with key members of the film’s crew. The film received a standing ovation from the audience and won the coveted ‘Best Feature Film’ award. Its exploration of family dynamics, generational conflicts and identity struck a chord with international viewers, reflecting the film’s universal appeal and the emotional connection it forged with the audience.

Speaking about the reception, Avinash expressed his gratitude, saying, “‘The Mehta Boys’ is a film that is incredibly close to all our hearts. From the very beginning, we knew we were working on something special, but to see the love and appreciation it has received on such a grand stage is beyond words. Winning the award for ‘Best Feature Film’ and a standing ovation is a true honour and it fills us with immense pride. We poured our souls into telling this story, not just as actors but as storytellers who believed in the importance of the narrative. To witness the audience’s emotional connection with the film, especially on a global platform like the ‘Chicago South Asian Film Festival’, is humbling. It’s moments like these that remind us of why we do what we do - cinema has the unique power to transcend borders, connect people across cultures and evoke emotions that are universally understood. Being part of this journey has been nothing short of magical.”

‘The Mehta Boys’ is expected to continue making waves on the international film festival circuit, setting the stage for what could be a strong awards season run. For the Indian film fraternity, this recognition not only serves as an international celebration of their talent but also reinforces the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global stage.