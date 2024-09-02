‘The Mehta Boys’ to screen at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Boman Irani’s much talked about directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys’, is all set to be screened internationally at the 15th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). Starring Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Choudary, the film has been selected to screen at the prestigious festival this year under the showcases of South Asian cinema.

As soon as this was announced, celebrating this moment Boman Irani wrote, “The only thing I did early in life was getting married and having kids. The rest took its own sweet time. My directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’ took not just a sweet, maybe even a sweeter amount of time. ‘Life is a race’ is a crock of bull, said by whoever the hell of an old irritating man that was. So, here we are and when it finally happens, it shouldn’t be just sweet - it should be spectacular! This film may have taken years, but it has my heart thumping with joy and anticipation. A world premiere! In Chicago! My family, cast, producers and friends are all going to be there to hold my happy hand for the biggest night since my wedding, the birth of my kids, my first appearance on stage, my first movie, my first award, my first autograph… I can go on and on, which brings me to the realisation that I’m glad it took all this time. If you’ve read this far, thank you so much for enduring my childlike joy.”

‘The Mehta Boys’ will be released on ‘Amazon Prime Video’. The plot revolves around a father and son at odds, who are forced to spend 48 hours together. With its intriguing premise, the film promises to deliver an emotional and gripping story that explores the complexities of family dynamics. The film is co-written by Boman Irani and Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris and is produced by ‘Irani Movietone’ and ‘Chalkboard Entertainment’.