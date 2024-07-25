‘The Matrix’ changed my life: Keanu Reeves

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is grateful for starring in ‘The Matrix’ franchise, which he said it changed so many lives. The film, which turned 25 this year, is one of the most celebrated sci-fi movies in cinema and many of its scenes continue to inspire films even today.

Reeves, who played the role of Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who comes to know that most of the people are enslaved in a simulated reality, called the ‘Matrix’.

In an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, Reeves spoke about how much the 1999 film, directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, means to him all these years later, according to ‘IndieWire’.

“‘The Matrix’ changed my life and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways. As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story. So, when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by ‘The Matrix’ in such a positive way. It’s the best.”

Reeves, 59, reprised his role in ‘The Matrix Reloaded’, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ and the fourth one ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ in 2021, which Lana directed solo.

The actor, who has been a part of many Hollywood blockbusters including ‘Speed’ and most recently the ‘John Wick’ franchise, has always spoken fondly about the film, which he believes influenced cinema as a whole.

“I think the influences that went into ‘The Matrix’ brought those influences on other filmmakers in terms of anime, camera angles, action. It started training actors and actresses to try and do more physical acting. I think the humor, the style and maybe, well, I don’t know about the ambition. It’s tough to make such an entertaining kind of science fiction film that’s also about philosophy and big ideals,” he told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ in 2021.